Bruce slams Newcastle role speculation

A section of Newcastle fans called for Pardew to be sacked during Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Southampton, a result that means the club have won just five Premier League games in 2014.

Pardew played a straight bat when quizzed on his position after the game at St Mary's Stadium, with Hull City boss Bruce one of the names being mentioned as a possible successor should Newcastle owner Mike Ashley decide that change is needed.

But former Sunderland manager Bruce - who supported Newcastle as a child growing up in the region - insists that such speculation is unwanted.

"I find it very disrespectful that I am linked with somebody else's job when he is still in the job," Bruce told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I am just concentrating on our game against West Ham on Monday."

Bruce expressed sympathy for Pardew, as he added: "I'm like any other manager, when I see another manager under huge pressure like Alan is - and it was only a few years ago I was in the same sort of situation - it isn't nice.

"After what happened to me at Sunderland I know how difficult the north east is.

"I have only been at Hull a couple of years and they have been really good. They gave me the chance to get up and running again and for that I will always be grateful."

Bruce joined Hull in June 2012 and guided the club into the Premier League before safeguarding their top-flight status last season as well as reaching the FA Cup final.