Bruce threatens to quit Hull

Hull City manager Steve Bruce has issued an ultimatum, urging the Championship club to support him in the transfer market or he will vacate his position.

Bruce is desperate for reinforcements having seen no less than eight players leave since Hull were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The likes of Tom Ince, Yannick Sagbo, Paul McShane, Maynor Figueroa, Liam Rosenior, Stephen Quinn, Steve Harper and Joe Dudgeon have walked away from the club, while Robbie Brady is also expected to leave.

No replacements have been signed and Bruce wants financial backing if he is to continue in his role and steer Hull back into England's top flight.

"I am the manager who got us relegated, and I’m still saddened and disappointed about that," the 54-year-old was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"I would love the chance to bring the club back to the top flight, and all I ask is that we have a squad that’s capable of mounting a challenge.

"The nucleus of a very good team is here, and I am hoping that on Thursday we can all sit down and navigate a plan to get us back to where we all want to be.

"If that is the case then I’ll be perfectly happy. If not, then I would ask the question of exactly what they want to do.

"If I don't think we have a chance of getting back up, then I would consider my position.

"But I still believe when we have that meeting I’ll be given the chance to rebuild this side. I'm confident this meeting will be beneficial to everyone.

"We can then look forward to not only mounting a challenge in the Championship, but also to better times ahead."