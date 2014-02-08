Bruce: Win at Sunderland not about revenge

Hull's new strike duo Shane Long and Nikica Jelavic were on target as Bruce marked his first return to the Stadium of Light since he was sacked by Sunderland in November 2011 with a win.

Wes Brown's third red card of the season for a professional foul on Long gave the visitors the initiative after just four minutes.

Hull made the most of their numerical advantage to secure a first win in six top-flight matches.

Yet Bruce insisted the three points were no more enjoyable just because they came against his old employers.

"Loads has been said. I just said that last time I came here I needed a police escort to get home, that was two years ago," said Bruce.

"A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then. I'm not going to be the last or first Sunderland manager sacked and it's no sweeter than winning anywhere, believe me.

"But it's the manner of it. We know it was against 10 men, but it was so comfortable it was frightening."

Bruce was delighted to see Long and Jelavic on target and believes the duo are already developing into a dangerous partnership following their respective moves from West Brom and Everton last month.

Long has now scored two in as many games, while Jelavic's goal was his first for the club and Bruce is impressed with the way they have settled.

He said: "It's great for them. The partnership is starting to flourish but they're doing well individually, too.

"They've done exactly what I thought they would do.

"There's no egos; they've got great attitude, which is exactly what you need at a newly promoted club."