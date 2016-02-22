Bruma pens PSV extension

Netherlands international Jeffrey Bruma has extended his contract with Eredivisie champions PSV for a further year to 2018.

Centre-back Bruma arrived in Eindhoven in 2013 from Chelsea with the Premier League club reportedly having placed a buyback clause in the initial deal.

The 24-year-old has since won the Eredivisie title and become a regular for Danny Blind's Netherlands, and he signed a one-year extension at the Philips Stadion on Monday.

"It is clear that we have a mutual confidence in one another," Bruma told PSV's official website.

"This is my third season. On my arrival we expressed goals together, all of which have come true so far. We have become champions and I have become an international.

"With this new contract I'm showing that I'm happy here. This contract renewal shows the relationship between myself and the club is very good.

"Of course, things can always change in football, but I will not leave PSV for just any club."

Bruma played the entirety of Saturday's 2-0 win over Heracles to help keep PSV a point clear of Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie.