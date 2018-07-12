Brussels homecoming for Belgium's World Cup stars

Belgium have announced they will take part in a homecoming celebration in Brussels on Sunday.

The Red Devils missed out on a first World Cup final appearance after Samuel Umtiti's solitary goal helped France to a slender semi-final win on Tuesday.

Roberto Martinez's side now face England - who they beat 1-0 in the group stages - on Saturday in the play-off to determine third and fourth place in the tournament.

And it has now been revealed the game will be followed the next day with an event starting at the Royal Palace and finishing in the capital's iconic Grand Place.