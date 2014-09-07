Buffon concerned over latest Rossi blow

Fiorentina frontman Rossi is facing up to five months on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery in Colorado.

Rossi has been plagued by knee problems in the last few years and Italy goalkeeper Buffon is concerned for the 27-year-old former Villarreal man.

Juve stalwart Buffon has called for Rossi to be given time to return to full fitness before getting back into contention to feature for club and country.

Buffon said: "Of course we're worried about the new injury to Giuseppe Rossi. The problem is that, according to his [Fiorentina] coach [Vincenzo] Montella, we have no clear timeline for his return on the pitch in Serie A.

"Personally I think we shouldn't rush him at all. Psychologically having to fight every day against time is something that wears you down.

"In my opinion we shouldn't put any pressure on Giuseppe to rush his recovery, he has to stay calm.

"When he'll feel ready to get back on the pitch, I'm sure that he'll go back to do what he does best, make great plays, score great goals, it's much more probable for him to be in Russia rather than me."