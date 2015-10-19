Buffon in doubt for Gladbach clash

Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed he is in doubt for the game against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday after picking up an injury against Inter.

The Juventus veteran appeared to hurt his calf during a 0-0 Serie A draw at San Siro on Sunday and was limping throughout much of the second half of the match.

Buffon will now wait for medical checks before the fixture in Turin but is confident that understudy Neto is a more than adequate replacement.

"I managed it [the problem] for about 65 minutes, which is a good sign, but we'll see what the tests say," he said to Rai Sport.

"I don't know if I can recover but we have Neto, a very strong goalkeeper, who it's not fair to call a back-up."

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said after the Inter draw that he hopes to see Paulo Dybala - who was left out of the starting XI - continue to work hard to improve his game after an inconsistent start to the season following his move from Palermo.

Buffon, however, has backed Juve's younger attacking players to establish themselves as world-class talents in the future.

"We have players with the potential to be attacking stars. They're very young, and like all young people, they're positive and have things to improve," he added.