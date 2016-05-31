Buffon: Italy not among Euro 2016 favourites

Gianluigi Buffon does not believe Italy are among the favourites to win Euro 2016.

The one-time European champions were runners-up in 2012, but they have been drawn in a tough group with Belgium, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland.

And despite coming through the qualifying campaign undefeated to top Group G, the Juventus goalkeeper predicted a tough challenge ahead for the Italians.

"I place Italy among the main outsiders, behind Germany, France, Spain and Belgium, who, on paper, I would put in the front line," Buffon told France Football.

After another successful season at club level, where he won Serie A and the Coppa Italia, the 38-year-old is showing no signs of slowing.

In making the trip to France, Buffon is travelling to his ninth major international tournament, and he hopes to add to his record further.

"I want to play until I am 40 years old and I have set myself a goal of playing at a sixth World Cup," he said.

The veteran stopper earned his 157th international cap in a win over Scotland on Sunday, and he and his Italy team-mates have one final pre-tournament friendly to come against Finland next Monday.