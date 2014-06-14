Buffon out of England clash with ankle injury

Reports in the Italian media had indicated that the Juventus shot-stopper, who was part of the side that won the tournament in 2006, would be unavailable after spraining his left ankle in training.

And the 36-year-old has now confirmed that he is to miss the encounter at the Arena Amazonia in Manaus, and hinted that the problem could see him miss the entire tournament.

However, Buffon was quick to send his well wishes to likely replacement Salvatore Sirigu.

Buffon posted on his WhoSay account: "Life is beautiful and I am still indebted to her... It won't be a missed game or another World Cup missed out on to make me change my mind!!!

"Besides, there are many ways to be important, even if you're not a protagonist on the field... therefore... forza great Salvatore (Sirigu)... forza magical lads... FORZA ITALIA, my great love!!"