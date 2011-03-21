Buffon questions Balotelli and De Rossi snubs

Manchester City striker Balotelli has not been called up for Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier in Slovenia or the friendly with Ukraine after being sent off for a high tackle in a Europa League game against Dynamo Kiev last week.

AS Roma midfielder De Rossi is also missing after being banned for three Champions League matches for elbowing Shakhtar Donetsk's Darijo Srna in the last 16 second leg.

"I wasn't here when they talked about an ethics code in the national team," Buffon, who missed the first half of the season with injury, told reporters at Italy's training base on Monday.

"I'm sorry we have to do without two important players like Daniele and Mario, especially De Rossi who is fundamental in international games. I don't know if I would have pardoned them."

Italy, who top qualifying Group C, included uncapped Cesena midfielder Marco Parolo in an inexperienced squad.

Buffon also sent shivers through Juventus fans by refusing to commit his future to the stuttering Serie A side.

"It's useless to talk now about the transfer market and my wish to stay. There are more important things, we have to concentrate on the league," the goalkeeper said.