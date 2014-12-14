Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Freiburg

Netherlands international Robben is enjoying a fine season for the Bundesliga champions and has contributed eight goals in 11 top-flight appearances.

The winger was at his dazzling best as Bayern cemented their place at the top of the table with a comprehensive 4-0 victory at Augsburg on Saturday - with all of their goals coming in a 13-minute second-half spurt.

Robben was on target twice in that fixture and was a constant threat to the hosts defence.

Head coach Guardiola has labelled Robben's recent performances as "unbelievable" and he wants the 30-year-old to continue leading by example when strugglers Freiburg visit the Allianz Arena for the penultimate fixture before German football takes a mid-season break.

"Arjen Robben is a top player," he said. "I'm so happy to have players like him in my team. His performances at the moment have been unbelievable for this team.

"He has a brilliant attitude which inspires other players. Every coach needs a player like this in their squad.

"They want a player who is always winning in a one-to-one situation and Arjen was doing that for us all the time [against Augsburg]. He's a very important player for this team."

Bayern's victory at Augsburg guarantees they will stay top at the mid-season break and of the previous 19 times they have achieved that feat, the Bavarians have gone on to win the Bundesliga on 16 occasions.

Few believe that Christian Streich's Freiburg will be the team to end Bayern's undefeated league record on Tuesday, with the club - who are only outside of the relegation on goal difference - having lost last season's corresponding fixture 4-0 in February.

Freiburg are quickly becoming the league's draw specialists, with eight of their 15 league matches ending in stalemate this term, including Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Hamburg.

Vladimir Darida missed a second-minute penalty in that fixture as Freiburg's difficulty in front of goal continued - only Hamburg have scored fewer than their tally of 15.

Despite their struggles, Streich is confident that his side are strong enough mentally to move clear of danger.

"We are not knocked over," he said. "We have to mentally and physically handle it. I think we can do that."

Freiburg have no new injuries, but Bayern remain without the likes of captain Philipp Lahm (ankle), David Alaba, Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez (all knee).