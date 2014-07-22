Bundesliga to consider vanishing foam

Used in domestic South American football for some time prior to the competition, the use of the foam at the global showpiece alerted many of Europe's leading leagues to its benefits.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel in France have suggested they could use the spray, which is designed to mark where a free-kick should be taken from and where a defending wall must be positioned.

According to Andreas Rettig, CEO of Die Liga - Fusballverband, the subject of adopting the foam will soon come up for discussion.

"We will discuss this at the next board meeting in early August," he told Sport Bild.

With French and German associations considering the move, Italy's Lega Serie A has previously confirmed referees will use vanishing spray or foam in Serie A and Serie B during the 2014-15 season.