Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin 3 Werder Bremen 2

Desperate to atone for a 7-0 thrashing against leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday – the club's worst ever home defeat – Werder started well in the German capital and took the lead in the 15th minute through Nils Petersen.

Petersen received a cut-back from Aaron Hunt and thrashed a 20-yard strike past Hertha goalkeeper Thomas Kraft but their lead was short-lived.

Just two minutes later Werder defender Theodor Gebre Selassie fouled Ramos in the penalty area, with the Colombian dusting himself off before calmly converting from the spot.

Ramos got his second in the 26th minute when he charged after Per Skjelbred's ball forward and scored from a tight angle.

Werder levelled shortly after, though, as Hunt and Petersen played a one-two before the former curled in from just inside the penalty box to cap a superb counter-attack.

But, just three minutes after the interval, poor Werder defending allowed defender Peter Pekarik a free header from Tolga Cigerci's cross, and although his header was saved, Brazilian Ronny was on hand to tap the rebound into an open net.

Werder went close to scoring an equaliser in the 87th minute, as Hunt's long-range free-kick was spilled onto the post by Kraft, but Levan Kobiashvili reacted quickly to clear the danger as they held on in front of their home fans.

Hertha climbed to sixth in the table as a result of their win, while Werder remain 14th, five points above the relegation zone.