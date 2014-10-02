Bundesliga Preview: Bayern v Hannover

Pep Guardiola's side have made a strong start to their quest for a third consecutive title and lead the Bundesliga by two points after winning four of their opening six games.

Bayern have also opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with two victories, but have yet to hit the heights of their record-breaking 2013-14 domestic season.

Guardiola's side wrapped up the title by late March last term, eventually ending the season with 90 points and 94 goals scored from their 34 fixtures.

And Lahm is eager for his team-mates to find top gear in the final third sooner rather than later.

Following their narrow 1-0 win over CSKA Moscow on Tuesday, Lahm revealed the champions were worried over their inability to put teams to the sword like last season.

"We have to look to finish more often," he told Bild.

"Even though we had many good options available [against CSKA] we had to wait until the end.

"This has concerned us now for a couple of weeks, that we do not close the game early."

History is on Bayern's side this weekend, as they have put four past Hannover on each of their last two meetings - Thomas Muller scoring a brace in their DFB-Pokal tie and another two in the league back in February.

Indeed, Bayern have beaten Hannover on six straight occasions, scoring 23 goals and conceding just three.

However, Hannover have started well in their first full season under Tayfun Korkut and sit sixth after winning three of their opening six Bundesliga games.

The two defeats to Paderborn and Stuttgart came in their last three outings, though, with Korkut also having to deal with a lengthy injury list.

Captain Lars Stindl has not featured yet in the league due to a ruptured ligament, while Edgar Prib also remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Danish midfielder Leon Andreasen is out of action with a thigh problem, and Korkut feels any points his side can get from October's fixtures against Bayern, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund will be a bonus.

"We want to take all the points that are available but we have 10 points, which brings stability and peace," he told Bild.

"In November and December, all our injured [players] are back and will have a few games in their legs.

"We go to Munich at 0-0, then we look at what it is after 90 minutes."

Meanwhile, Guardiola still has doubts over Franck Ribery and Bastian Schweinsteiger, who have seen their playing time limited this term due to knee injuries.