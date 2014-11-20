Bundesliga Preview: BVB look to build form

The Signal Iduna Park outfit have endured a dismal start to the season and had even momentarily slipped to the foot of the German top flight prior to beating high-flying Borussia Monchengladbach before the international break.

Next up for Jurgen Klopp's men is a trip to Paderborn, who have acquitted themselves well since winning promotion at the end of last season, but come into Saturday's clash on the back of a 3-0 loss to Augsburg.

Dortmund are boosted by Marco Reus' return to the side following an ankle injury this week, while Nuri Sahin is also nearing a first-team comeback after missing the start of the season due to knee surgery.

"I am pain free and just happy that I can be on the pitch again," Sahin told Bild. "I hope that I might get a few minutes playing time in our test game this week. I want to finally help the team again."

Sahin is also confident Dortmund - 17 points adrift of leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich - can turn their campaign around.

"I was always convinced that we would come out of the bottom," he added. "Until the [winter] break we need to collect as many points as possible and in the second half [of the season] fully attack once again."

Bayern are four points clear of second-placed Wolfsburg and will be looking to extend their advantage at home to Hoffenheim, who - having gone unbeaten for the opening nine games of the season - have now suffered back-to-back defeats and conceded seven goals in the process.

Wolfsburg are currently on a better run of form than Bayern and would keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola's side with a win at Schalke on Saturday.

Schalke have won all of their home fixtures and lost all away matches since Roberto Di Matteo took charge last month.

Gladbach, who had not tasted defeat prior to their 1-0 loss to Dortmund, are at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Hannover could make it four league wins on the bounce against Bayer Leverkusen.

At the other end of the division, just two points separate the bottom six clubs, so basement side Stuttgart will be eager to leap up the standings when they welcome Augsburg on Sunday.

Fellow bottom-three sides Hamburg and Werder Bremen meet at the Imtech Arena, and the latter will have had their confidence boosted by consecutive Bundesliga victories.

Elsewhere, Mainz host Freiburg, while Hertha Berlin head to Cologne.