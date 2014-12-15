Bundesliga Preview: Dortmund v Wolfsburg

Dortmund have endured a nightmare Bundesliga season so far, with a paltry return of four wins from 15 matches leaving them just a point above bottom-placed Stuttgart.

However, in a campaign characterised by dreadful domestic fortunes, Klopp's side have shown small signs of recovery at Signal-Iduna Park in recent weeks.

Dortmund have claimed successive 1-0 Bundesliga home wins over Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim, whereas they have taken just one point from their last seven top-flight away fixtures.

And Klopp feels it is a blessing that Dortmund will take on high-flying Wolfsburg, who are second in the table behind Bayern Munich, in front of their own fans in their final home match of 2014.

"They [Wolfsburg] are super-confident and play good football," he said. "The best news is that the game takes place at the Signal-Iduna Park.

"I hope that the fans will create a kind of atmosphere again that wouldn't be possible in this situation anywhere else in the world.

"We don't have an attitude problem. We simply have to do everything to improve our situation this week.

"I can promise that we will commit ourselves totally."

High-flying Wolfsburg just missed out on qualification for the UEFA Champions League last term, but appear set to make a return to European football's top table in 2015-16.

Dieter Hecking's men have lost just three of their 15 Bundesliga fixtures this season to establish themselves as all-conquering Bayern's nearest challengers.

A disappointing 1-1 home draw with Paderborn at the weekend represented something of a setback for Wolfsburg, but defender Naldo has targeted a return to winning ways at struggling Dortmund.

"You've got to win games like this," he said of the Paderborn draw. "But we can't keep our heads down.

"We're playing Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday and want to make up for missing the three points."

Dortmund will be without playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is out until the new year with a thigh injury, and Sokratis Papastathopoulos as he continues his recovery from a fractured leg.

Klopp will also make a late decision on the fitness of Sebastian Kehl following a rib injury.