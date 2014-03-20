Bundesliga Preview: Hannover v Dortmund

The Dortmund coach was sent to the stands in the closing stages of the 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park last Saturday.

The 46-year-old thought his side had secured a late draw when substitute Marvin Ducksch swept home, only for a foul to be given against Robert Lewandowski in the build-up.

Klopp continued to remonstrate with the fourth official, prompting referee Deniz Aytekin to give him his marching orders.

However, Klopp avoided a touchline ban for his actions, with the German Football Association instead choosing to impose a €10,000 fine, but any further misdemeanours would likely result in a ban.

That means he will be in the dugout as Dortmund attempt to return winning ways at the HDI-Arena this weekend, with the race for second place in the Bundesliga intensifying.

Dortmund are currently leading the chase, but hold just a one-point advantage over Schalke, while fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen are four points adrift.

Heading into the encounter, Dortmund have suffered back-to-back 2-1 home defeats, as Zenit's triumph at Signal Iduna Park in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday followed the Gladbach setback.

A last-eight spot in Europe's premier club competition was sealed courtesy of a 5-4 aggregate victory, but some sections of the home crowd were audibly displeased with the display, leading midfield duo Kevin Grosskreutz and Sebastian Kehl to call for unity.

"I really do not like this," Grosskreutz said. "Every time we lost possession you could hear moans in the crowd. We do not need moans, we need support. Afterwards you can whistle but during the game we need the support."

Kehl added: "Some in the team are really affected by this. A home game should be a positive experience and not feel as if we have committed some sort of crime."

Klopp will be without Marcel Schmelzer for the encounter, with the full-back set for a month on the sidelines after sustaining a groin injury against Zenit.

Hannover will face Dortmund with renewed optimism after a 3-0 success at Hertha Berlin ended a run of four matches without a win for Tayfun Korkut's charges.

That victory alleviated Hannover's relegation fears, and they are now in 11th position with 29 points, seven clear of the relegation play-off spot.

The hosts will begin life without club captain and record appearance make Steve Cherundolo after the defender called time on his playing career on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has undergone several knee surgeries in recent years, and the right-back has been restricted to just two appearances this season.

Artjoms Rudnevs is also doubtful after the forward bruised his ankle against Hertha Berlin last weekend.