Bundesliga Preview: Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

Having once again dominated the German top flight this season, dropping just four points all term, Pep Guardiola's men can make certain of their 24th league crown with a win in the capital.

After winning the division by 25 points in 2012-13, all-conquering Bayern - who also lifted the UEFA Champions League DFB-Pokal trophies last season - have picked up where they left off under the tutelage of Guardiola, and currently sit 23 points clear of Borussia Dortmund with eight games remaining.

The Bavarians could have retained their title at the weekend thanks to their 2-0 win at Mainz, but were denied as both Dortmund and third-placed Schalke were also victorious to ensure the champions' champagne was put on ice.

However, even if Bayern were to draw at Berlin's Olympic Stadium and Dortmund were to beat Schalke in their midweek derby clash, the Bavarians would still essentially be over the line thanks to their vastly superior goal difference.

Late goals from Bastian Schweinsteiger and Mario Gotze gave Guardiola's side their vicotry at Mainz on Saturday, and they now boast a goal difference of 64 - some 34 better than Dortmund.

And defender Jerome Boateng is determined to ensure Bayern can begin their celebrations by beating his former club.

"The important thing is that we've won (at Mainz) and taken another step towards the championship," he said.

"It's wonderful that we could win the league in Berlin, which is where it all started for me. We've prepared the way for it (at Mainz)."

Despite Bayern's irresistible form - both domestically and in the Champions League, where they will meet Manchester United in the quarter-finals - Hertha can take confidence from their performance at the Allianz Arena in this season's reverse fixture.

Last season's 2. Bundesliga winners took an early lead in Munich back in October through Adrian Ramos, and even when a Mario Mandzukic brace and Mario Gotze made it 3-1, the visitors remained in with a shout thanks to Anis Ben Hatira's response just before the hour.

Their narrow defeat came during what was a positive start on their return to the Bundesliga but, after some disappointing recent results, Jos Luhukay has seen his side fade away in their chase for European football next term.

Sitting five points behind Wolfsburg in sixth, Hertha remain in with a shout of UEFA Europa League qualification but - given their next opponents - look set to find themselves no closer to their rivals come full-time on Tuesday.

Hertha have not won since a 2-1 victory at strugglers Stuttgart on February 22 - scoring just once in four games since that success.