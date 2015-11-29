Bundesliga Review: Aubameyang at the double for Dortmund, Leverkusen draw with Schalke

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help Borussia Dortmund to a 4-1 Bundesliga win over Stuttgart.

BVB made a brilliant start to the game and went 1-0 up after just three minutes through Gonzalo Castro.

The prolific Aubameyang doubled his side's lead in the 19th minute with a delicate chip after Castro set him up with a sublime backheel.

Daniel Didavi pulled one back for Stuttgart shortly before the interval, but an own goal from Georg Niedermeier in the 65th minute saw Dortmund go 3-1 up.

And Aubameyang took his Bundesliga tally to 17 for the season in the dying seconds of the game with yet another sublime finish.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 home draw by Schalke.

The Gelsenkirchen side grabbed the lead shortly after the break, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting making the most of an intelligent through ball from Leon Goretzka.

But a late own goal from Sacha Riether saw Leverkusen pick up a point.

Augsburg frustrated Wolfsburg as they held last season's runners-up to a scoreless draw at the WWK Arena.

Both teams had a number of chances, but goalkeepers Marwin Hitz and Diego Benaglio proved to be too much of an obstacle.

Wolfsburg ended the match with 10 players after Dante received his second booking five minutes before the final whistle.