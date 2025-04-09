How to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund: Live streams, TV options for Champions League quarter-final today

Barcelona are flying high in Europe this season and travel to Benfica on Tuesday

Watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund as the two sides meet in the quarter final of the 2024/2025 Champions League on Wednesday April 9, with all the details here on broadcasters and live streams globally.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund key information • Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm EDT • Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona • Free stream: Virgin Media (Ireland) • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barcelona may have lost a little of their incredible momentum in their draw against Real Betis at the weekend, but they're still unbeaten in all competitions this calendar year. Top of La Liga and sailing through the Champions League so far – 2nd in the league phase and 4-1 aggregate winners over Benfica in the last-16 – Hansi Flick's side are full of confidence and the favourites to progress to the semi-finals.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, are languishing in eighth place in the Bundesliga. Their Champions League progress hasn't been smooth, but they've overcome a number of challenges to give themselves a chance at this stage. Niko Kovac's side needed to get through a playoff after finishing 10th in the league phase, before edging past Lille in the last-16.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund online and on TV, including details of a free live stream in Ireland and how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Champions League coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund for free?

You can watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund for free if you're in Ireland, with Virgin Media showing the game on Wednesday April 9.

You can watch on Virgin Media Two on your television, and a free live stream for Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund will be available on the Virgin Media Play streaming platform, which is available through an app or simply an in-browser player with no registration required.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your usual Virgin Media streaming services from abroad with a VPN - more on that below.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you’re planning to be out of the house as Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off, your usual streaming services might not be the most beneficial.

Thankfully, there is a good option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those dodgy feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which sets your IP address to make it look like your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and put your feet up with the game.

FourFourTwo’s office mates TechRadar are experts in this field and they are big fans of NordVPN.

NordVPN: 70% off, 30-day money-back guarantee TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund in the UK – TV channel, live stream

TNT Sports has the rights to show 187 Champions League matches this season in the UK, including the exclusive rights to Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund.

The game will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV and Discovery+ online.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which is what you need to stream TNT Sports content online, will set you back £30.99 a month. You also have the option to get TNT Sports on your television by adding it to your existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media package (prices vary by provider).

Watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US – including the exclusive Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund live stream.

Paramount+ is the streaming service for CBS' output. The Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

Watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund around the world

Can I watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch a Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund live stream on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund in South Africa?

Yes, soccer fans in South Africa can watch the UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.