Bundesliga Review: Gladbach topple Wolfsburg, Ingolstadt into top five

Borussia Monchengladbach's Bundesliga revival continued with a 2-0 win over fellow Champions League contenders Wolfsburg at Borussia-Park.

A run of six straight defeats in all competitions cost Lucien Favre his job, but Andre Schubert has led the recovery since, with Saturday's league victory their third in succession.

Gladbach had the better of a goalless first half and went closest in the 12th minute when Lars Stindl cracked a 15-yard shot against the left-hand post.

Andre Schurrle went over following a challenge from back-up Gladbach goalkeeper Tobias Sippel, but the Germany international saw penalty appeals waved away while the home players accused him of simulation.

Gladbach's continued pressure finally paid off with 15 minutes to play as Raffael's persistence opened up a crossing opportunity on the right and a falling Havard Nordtveit sent a volleyed effort from the edge of the area across Diego Benaglio and into the corner.

As Wolfsburg pushed forward, they were caught out on the break just three minutes later, Ibrahima Traore racing clear to seal the points for Gladbach.

Hannover clambered off the bottom the table as a solitary Salif Sane striker saw off Werder Bremen and secured his side's first victory of the season.

Ingolstadt's impressive maiden Bundesliga campaign goes on. The second-tier champions are now fifth in the table after Pascal Gross and Stefan Lex struck late to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0.

Hertha Berlin are fourth after racking up an impressive 3-0 win over Hamburg, while Hoffenheim and Stuttgart played out a 2-2 draw in Sinsheim.