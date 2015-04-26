Bundesliga Review: Gladbach victory ends title race

Borussia Monchengladbach put an end to an already one-sided Bundesliga title race, beating Wolfsburg to ensure Bayern Munich a third consecutive title.

Pep Guardiola's side were already on course to win the league comfortably following Saturday's 1-0 victory against Hertha Berlin.

However, Bayern celebrations can begin in earnest after Wolfsburg were unable to reduce the 15-point gap - falling to a late defeat at Borussia Park.

Max Kruse put the result beyond doubt in the 90th minute to end any hopes Dieter Hecking may have had of reeling in the leaders.

Gladbach moved into third - two points off Wolfsburg - while at the bottom Paderborn picked up another point towards their survival hopes.

A rare Hamburg victory and Stuttgart's draw with Freiburg increased the need for Paderborn to get a result against Werder Bremen.

Andre Breitenreiter's men were able to move off the bottom with a 2-2 draw at the Benteler Arena.

The bottom five are separated by just three points although Paderborn may rue letting a two-goal lead slip - Davie Selke and Izet Hajrovic drawing the visitors level with 15 minutes remaining.

Paderborn held on despite Michael Heinloth's late dismissal to keep their survival hopes firmly intact with clashes against Stuttgart and Freiburg to come.