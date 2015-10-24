Bundesliga Review: Leverkusen late show stuns Stuttgart, Bremen end winless run

Bayer Leverkusen came from two goals down to defeat Stuttgart 4-3 with a trio of strikes inside the final 20 minutes at the BayArena.

Roger Schmidt's side fought back from 4-2 behind with 10 minutes remaining to rescue a draw against Roma in the Champions League in midweek, and they displayed their powers of recovery once again on Saturday.

After a goalless first half an electrifying second period followed, with Stuttgart's Martin Harnik slamming home from Timo Baumgartl's blocked shot in the 50th minute before Daniel Didavi added a second with a fine turn and finish four minutes later.

The lead was halved by Karim Bellarabi with 57 minutes on the clock - 41 seconds after entering the game as a substitute - before Lukas Rupp rounded off an exciting 10 minutes by restoring the two-goal advantage for Alexander Zorniger's men.

Roger Schmidt's side got a second in the 69th minute when Sebastian Boenisch converted from a Bellarabi cross and they restored parity two minutes later as Javier Hernandez tapped home at the back post from Admir Mehmedi's deflected cross.

The Swiss then completed the turnaround with one minute of normal time remaining, cutting onto his right foot and firing into the roof of the net following a swift break.

Werder Bremen ended a run of five consecutive Bundesliga defeats by beating Mainz 3-1 at the Coface Arena.

Anthony Ujah scored twice in five minutes close to the interval before Fin Bartels added a third in first-half stoppage time, Yoshinori Muto's late effort nothing but a consolation for Mainz.

Ingolstadt fell to a third home defeat in five as a Mitchell Weiser goal in the 10th minute proved enough for Hertha Berlin to depart the Audi-Sportpark with all three points and rise to fifth.

Arjen Robben, Arturo Vidal, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller were all on target as Bayern Munich won their 1,000th Bundesliga match with a 4-0 victory at home to Cologne, retaining their 100 per cent record 10 games into the season.

Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to end a steak of five top-flight matches without a win as Marc Stendera's second-half double secured a 2-1 win at Hannover - their first since 1987.

Wolfsburg remain in fourth position as Daniel Caligiuri's deflected 78th-minute strike sealed a 1-0 success away at Darmstadt.