Bundesliga Review: Lewandowski on fire for Bayern

A phenomenal performance from Robert Lewandowski helped Bayern Munich to a 5-1 Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena.

Daniel Caligiuri somewhat surprisingly gifted the away side the lead after 26 minutes of play when he fired home after being set up by Julian Draxler.

The introduction of Lewandowski at half-time would eventually prove to be too much for Wolfsburg, though.

The Poland international levelled the scoring in the 51st minute when he poked home a rebound, then got a second one minute later following a Douglas Costa assist, only to complete his hat-trick three more minutes later after initially being denied by Diego Benaglio.

Lewandowski did not stop there, however, as he made it 4-1 in the 57th minute after more good work from Costa.

Not content with just the four goals, he would then make it 5-1 after Mario Gotze's cross to cap off a stunning substitute performance as he netted five times within the space of nine minutes.

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen were beaten 2-1 by Darmstadt as Sandro Wagner netted twice against his former club to cancel out Aron Johannsson's 19th-minute opener.

Hertha bagged the full three points versus Koln as Vedad Ibisevic got his first goals of the season. The 31-year-old broke the deadlock in the closing stages of the first half, before doubling his tally in the 90th minute.

Finally, Hamburg recorded a crucial away win over Ingolstadt, with Michael Gregoritsch making the difference at the Audi-Sportpark just minutes before the final whistle.