Bundesliga strugglers Frankfurt dismiss coach Veh

Eintracht Frankfurt have sacked coach Armin Veh after a seven-match winless run left the club third bottom of the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt last tasted victory against Wolfsburg on January 24 and their slump continued on Saturday, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ingolstadt despite their visitors playing the final quarter of an hour with 10 men following Pascal Gross' red card.

A statement released by the club on Sunday read: "After intensive consultations, the executive board and the supervisory board of Eintracht Frankfurt has decided to put Armin Veh free from his post as head coach."

Assistant coach Reiner Geyer will oversee first-team affairs during the interim period, with the Frankfurt board set to "decide promptly" on Veh's successor.

Chief executive Heribert Bruchhagen said: "The separation was really hard, because Armin Veh had our confidence to the end. Nevertheless, we want to give a new coach of the team in the relegation battle a major boost. We thank Armin Veh for his work at Eintracht Frankfurt."

Veh began his second spell in charge of Frankfurt before the start of this season, but could only manage five wins in 25 Bundesliga attempts.

Chants by fans calling for him to leave at the Commerzbank Arena featured during last month's 0-0 draw against Hamburg and were again in present this weekend.

Eintracht travel to face fifth-place Borussia Monchengladbach next Saturday.