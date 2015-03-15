Bundesliga: Wolfsburg 3 Freiburg 0

The Belgium international scored twice against Inter in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and was on target again at the weekend while also helping lay on his side's other two goals.

De Bruyne opened the scoring after 19 minutes as he burst down the left before cutting inside into the area and leaving two defenders in his wake.

The former Chelsea man then steered home his ninth Bundesliga goal of the season to send Dieter Hecking's men on their way.

When De Bruyne was brought down by Roman Burki inside the area, Wolfsburg were afforded the chance to seal the points 12 minutes from time.

Ricardo Rodriguez tucked home the spot kick with Maximilian Arnold also benefitting from De Bruyne's positive outing late on.

After De Bruyne scampered down the right, he squared for Arnold to finish six minutes from time as Wolfsburg bounced back from their surprise defeat to Augsburg last time out.