Buoyant Mazzarri eager for Inter success

Mazzarri agreed a new deal at San Siro earlier this month after securing a fifth-place finish in his debut season with the club.

That helped Inter to qualify for the UEFA Europa League and the club have been busy bolstering their squad with the likes of Nemanja Vidic and Dodo.

With the arrivals of midfield pair Yann M'Vila and Gary Medel reported to be imminent, Mazzarri is feeling positive ahead of the new season.

"I will tell you how I am feeling. I would like to say that this is a second youth, like the first day I started coaching," he said.

"I'm charged, eager, because with the club there has been much clarity and mutual respect and this has given me more strength.

"The fans welcomed us and this is a further charge. I have seen the guys motivated, there are grounds to do well."

Following Erick Thohir's takeover last year, Inter have wasted no time in improving their squad, with Hernanes and Danilo d'Ambrosio joining in January.

Mazzarri hoped to have all his signings made by now but stopped short of suggesting who he was still targeting.

"There are guidelines dictated by the club, such as the possibilities in the transfer market," he added.

"I wanted the complete squad from today, but there is the World Cup. I am a preparer and already know what we will do. Soon we have the Europa League and we will have to figure out who is eligible to play.

"Of the new signings, I will talk about Vidic and Dodo, people who we have acquired. I prefer not to speak of others, because they are not ours.

"The ideas are those of the club, with whom I communicate, then they will tell you. Thohir has said certain words in respect to certain aspects."