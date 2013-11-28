Burdisso could leave Roma to boost World Cup hopes

The Argentina international - who joined on a permanent deal from Inter in 2010 having spent the previous season on loan with the club - has found himself largely out of Rudi Garcia's plans this season, featuring in just three of the opening 13 Serie A games.

In contrast, the defender played in 25 of Roma's 38 league games last term and while he is willing to be patient, Burdisso is concerned that his continued first-team absence will hamper his chances of being selected for next year's tournament in Brazil.

"I will do all I can to be part of the World Cup squad," he is quoted to have said by Corriere dello Sport. "If necessary, I'll even think about leaving Roma. I'll decide after Christmas.

"But I'm very attached to this club and city. I have a role at Roma and the amount of games I play is not the only thing that matters, even if I want to return to the Argentina side.

"Roma are doing very well this term, things are working and it’s all very positive. I’ve been feeling in good shape since the summer and I just need to be patient."