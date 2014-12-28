Burgos: Atletico will get the best out of Torres

Chelsea revealed on Saturday that Torres is set to move to Milan on a permanent deal when the transfer window opens on January 5 but it appears that will only pave the way for the Italian club to send the Spanish striker home to Madrid.

According to Marca, Burgos declared Torres will be critical for Diego Simeone's Atletico side when La Liga resumes next month, as they look to defend their league title.

"He'll be an important reinforcement for the second half of the season," the 45-year-old assistant coach said.

"We'll get the best out of him, as we do with all our players. He knows what this club is all about.

Torres started his professional career with Atleti and, after five tough years since leaving Liverpool, the 30-year-old appears to be on his way back to the Vicente Calderon.

The striker never truly settled at Chelsea, failing to score more than eight goals in a season during his time at Stamford Bridge, while he has hit the back of the net just once in 10 appearances in Serie A this term.

It is expected that Torres will head to Atletico on loan in a swap deal that will see Alessio Cerci return to his own homeland and Milan.

Cerci has also failed to make an impact since arriving in Madrid.

The 27-year-old forward has yet to score in La Liga in just six appearances - all off the bench.

Last season, Cerci scored 13 goals in 37 Serie A games in a breakthrough campaign for Torino.