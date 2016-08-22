Burke re-signs with West Ham

West Ham defender Reece Burke has signed a four-year deal with the club and is eyeing a Championship loan move.

Burke put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him with the Premier League outfit until mid-2020.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Bradford City in League One, winning their player of the year award.

Despite securing his future with West Ham, the England youth international knows another loan move is likely this season.

"This season for me, another loan move may happen for me," Burke said.

"I think I'm going to try and do Championship – the next step – and see how the season goes hopefully playing Championship football and I'll hopefully get another load of games under my belt.

"I want to build on that experience and come back next year even better, just similarly building like I did last season.

"Hopefully I could have a similarly positive season this year in the Championship."

Burke played at left-back in the first leg of the Europa League play-off against Astra as West Ham earned a 1-1 away draw.

Fresh from the move to the London Stadium, Burke said it was an exciting time for the club.

"Obviously as a West Ham fan as well as a player, it's fantastic to be involved with the club during this period," he said.

"It's still sinking in to be honest, the move and the changes here. Over time, I really believe everything will settle in, and it will feel like home very, very soon.

"When the league season is really underway I think it will definitely feel more like home."