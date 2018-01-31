Burnley midfielder Defour facing two months out with knee injury
Sean Dyche will be without Steven Defour for an extended period of time as the Burnley midfielder requires knee surgery.
Burnley's stuttering start to 2018 has taken another blow with Steven Defour to miss at least two months with a knee injury.
The midfielder will undergo surgery to repair cartilage damage, robbing Sean Dyche of a key figure in the Clarets' impressive season to date.
Defour started all 24 of his side's Premier League fixtures prior to the injury, scoring once in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Boxing Day.
The setback also clouds the 29-year-old's chances of appearing for Belgium at this year's World Cup in Russia.
He was a member of the squad that reached the quarter-finals in 2014 and has won 52 caps for the Red Devils.
BREAKING: Sean Dyche confirms will miss at least two months following knee surgery. Read: January 31, 2018
