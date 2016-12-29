Burnley still expecting Barton deal - Dyche

Sean Dyche is still expecting Burnley to complete a deal to sign Joey Barton, despite an ongoing Football Association disciplinary case.

Burnley had agreed a deal in principle to sign the midfielder when the transfer window opens, but he has since been charged by the FA over allegations he placed more than 1,260 bets on matches during a 10-year period.

Barton was also given a one-match ban by the Scottish FA prior to leaving Rangers last month after admitting placing 44 bets between July 1 and September 15 this year.

That suspension must still be served if his Burnley move goes ahead, along with any new punishment he may receive from the FA's case.

But speaking ahead of Burnley's home Premier League match against Sunderland on Saturday, Dyche was still hopeful a deal would be finalised.

"We are in ongoing discussions with him and his advisers, just to make sure we are all clear where we stand with that," said the manager.

"If that goes well, then in theory there is a strong possibility that things carry on as normal, with certain caveats, obviously, for certain situations should they arise."

Asked if Barton could end up playing for Burnley before the FA make a final ruling on the case, Dyche said: "It depends on timings and we are finding out more about that as we go.

"There is nothing else we can do about that. We can't rush the FA into doing whatever they need to do."