Burnley vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch the Premier League final day from anywhere in the world

Burnley will be fighting for their place in the Premier League when they host Newcastle on Sunday.

For Mike Jackson’s men, the task is straightforward: win this game and Burnley will be a top-flight team next term. The Clarets head into the final weekend level on points with Leeds, but a superior goal difference means their fate is in their own hands.

Burnley took the lead against Aston Villa in a rearranged fixture on Thursday, as Ashley Barnes found the back of the net from the penalty spot. The visitors to Villa Park were unable to hold onto their advantage, though, with Emi Buendia restoring parity early in the second half. Burnley then had Matt Lowton sent off in second-half stoppage time, but they were able to withstand some late pressure from Villa to hold on for what could be a vital point.

Newcastle bade farewell to their home fans in style on Monday. Eddie Howe’s side dominated their meeting with Arsenal, running out 2-0 winners thanks to an own goal from Ben White and a late strike from Bruno Guimaraes. That victory means they could still finish in the top half if they win at Turf Moor.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of midfield trio Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock. Jamal Lewis, Javi Manquillo and Fabian Schar will also play no part in Newcastle’s final game of the campaign.

Chris Wood should be available for selection, but Callum Wilson is likely to get the nod up top. Newcastle could still finish in the top half if they win, so they are unlikely to settle for a draw in this one.

Lowton is suspended for Burnley, which could prompt Jackson to shift back to a four-man defence after his move to three at the back in his team’s last two matches. Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ben Mee and Ashley Westwood are out through injury.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST on Sunday May 22 and is not being shown on television in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

