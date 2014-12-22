Burnley's Barnes hopeful of keeping his place

Barnes scored for the second straight Premier League game with a stunning goal in the 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday.

Wales international Vokes is on the verge of making his long-awaited comeback after nine months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The former Wolves frontman struck up a prolific partnership with Danny Ings as Burnley secured promotion last season, but Barnes is hopeful that he will keep his place.

"I'd like to think so but you never know," Barnes told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"It's the gaffer’s decision and whatever decision he makes, we need to go along with it.

"It was by far the best goal of my career on Saturday and to score a goal like that in the Premier League was magnificent. All I can take it from it is pride.

"It was one of those where as soon as it's left your foot it's going in, and to watch it go in was brilliant against a great keeper.

"It was nice to score and that's what I'm here to do.

"When you're not scoring it's disappointing but I'm on a little run now and hopefully I can keep it going."

Burnley will be striving to climb back out of the relegation zone when they face Liverpool at Turf Moor on Boxing Day.