Bursaspor banned from Europa League after losing CAS appeal

Bursaspor have lost an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over a one-year UEFA ban administered for breaking the governing body's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The Turkish club were due to play in the Europa League next term, but CAS' upholding of UEFA's sanction means they will be excluded from the competition.

The original offence dates back to 2012 when Bursaspor were found to have flouted FFP rules, but the one-year ban from UEFA competitions was suspended for a probationary period of three years.

Bursaspor qualified for a place in the 2014-15 Europa League, and in December UEFA's Adjudicatory Chamber ruled that the club had broken FFP regulations again - thus bringing their exclusion into effect for the coming campaign.

The club appealed the decision with CAS and asked for the punishment to be set aside or reduced, but CAS upheld the original ruling.