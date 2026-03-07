How to watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV coverage as Premier League leaders visit Nottinghamshire in the FA Cup

Watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal today as Nigel Clough's Stags aim to topple the Premier League leaders in the FA Cup fifth round. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal key information • Date: Saturday, 7 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 12:15pm GMT / 7:15am ET • Venue: One Call Stadium, Mansfield • TV & streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), ESPN Select (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN

Mansfield Town are winless in their last nine matches in League One but on the cusp of history. The Stags are 90 minutes away from a second-ever FA Cup quarter-final.

The remaining obstacle might be the most formidable of all. Arsenal are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and have won the FA Cup more times than any other team.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal on TV in the UK

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal will be shown live on Saturday lunchtime on TNT Sports 1.

TNT Sports subscribers will be also able to stream the game on the Discovery+ platform, an arrangement that will change before the winner of this tie plays in the FA Cup quarter-finals next month as TNT Sports moves to the UK’s new HBO Max platform.

Watch the FA Cup and Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal in the US

Along with every other fifth round tie, Mansfield Town vs Arsenal will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN Select.

A standalone subscription to ESPN Select costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year. The ESPN Unlimited package includes everything ESPN has to offer, while Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundles start at $19.99.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN Select subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.

Watch the FA Cup on Stan Sport Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How they got here

Mansfield Town

First round: Mansfield 3-2 Harrogate Town

Mansfield 3-2 Harrogate Town Second round: Accrington Stanley 2-2 Mansfield (1-3 pens)

Accrington Stanley 2-2 Mansfield (1-3 pens) Third round: Sheffield United 3-4 Mansfield

Sheffield United 3-4 Mansfield Fourth round: Burnley 0-1 Mansfield

Arsenal

Third round: Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal

Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal Fourth round: Arsenal 4-0 Wigan Athletic

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal: FA Cup fifth round preview

Since the Championship and Premier League clubs joined this season's FA Cup, Nigel Clough's Mansfield Town have dumped out one of each. Sheffield United and Burnley were beaten on their own turf but they'll take on Arsenal back at Field Mill.

The Stags are 16th in League One, five points outside the relegation zone and sliding, but their last two FA Cup wins were both against higher opposition and settled inside 90 minutes.

They're now one game away from a first quarter-final since 1968-69, when Tommy Eggleston's team were knocked out by his former club, Leicester City, in the last eight.

► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2025/26

Arsenal are forcing their way to the Premier League title and have been among the strongest teams in the Champions League this season, but their FA Cup record since the turn of the century demands success.

The Gunners' last FA Cup final win came in 2020 at an eerie empty Wembley and that, by Arsenal's modern standards, was a good long while ago.

Having seen off Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic without breaking a sweat, Mikel Arteta's men will be confident of fulfilling their status as favourites in today's fifth round tie.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Mansfield Town 0-3 Arsenal

When Arsenal have the bit between their teeth, they tend to get the job done. A professional performance is the order of the day.