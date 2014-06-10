Busquets: Dutch different to 2010 showdown

Since Spain triumphed 1-0 in Soccer City, Johannesburg, the Dutch outfit has seen several changes to their on-field artillery and also the notable switch in coach from Bert van Marwijk to Louis van Gaal.

Van Gaal will lead the Dutch into battle on Friday against the World Cup holders, for their Group B curtain-raiser in Salvador.

No matter the outcome of their fortunes in Brazil, the Netherlands will again have a new coach for their bid to make the finals in 2018 - with Van Gaal bound for Manchester United after their Brazil campaign.

Busquets said while the crux of Spain's side had largely remained from four years back, including boss Vicente Del Bosque, the new-look Dutch will provide a different challenge.

"Perhaps from our side there are not so many differences. We are more or less the same players, the same coach and the same style of play," the Barcelona man said, comparing the two sides from four years ago.

"Maybe, they have had more changes. They have changed a few players, mainly in defence.

"Moreover, they have another coach who is going to use a system with five defenders, playing more on the counter attack."

Busquets said the Spanish were wary of the likes of Manchester United's Robin van Persie, Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben and Galatasaray's Wesley Sneijder.

"So we will have to adapt to the new situation, trying to play our way, keeping the ball, having an eye on their transitions, mainly when their dangerous players are involved such as Robben, van Persie and Sneijder.

"Then we have to perform well offensively and obviously try to win the game.

"Ultimately it is the most important thing, so it is the first game and a win would take away a lot of pressure when we face the following two."

Following their Netherlands clash, Spain have further group games against Chile and Australia.