Busquets to miss Ajax clash with bruised hip

The club announced the news via their official Twitter account, with the Spain international ruled out of the Group F encounter at Camp Nou.

"Sergio Busquets has a contusion on the left hip and will be left out from the party today as a precaution," the tweet read.

Barca will be keen to bounce back after their 3-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out, although they can take solace from their recent home record in this competition.

The Catalan giants have lost just one of their previous 29 Champions League matches at Camp Nou - a 3-0 reverse at the hands of Bayern Munich in the semi-final second leg in 2012-13.

They will hope Busquets makes a full recovery in time for Saturday, when Luis Enrique's men travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on arch rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season.