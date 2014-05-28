Butland eager for more Premier League action

Butland was named is England's squad for the 2012 UEFA European Championships as the third goalkeeper but was omitted from manager Roy Hodgson's plans for the upcoming World Cup.

The 21-year-old made just three Premier League appearances for Stoke last season, serving loan spells in the Championship with Barnsley and Leeds United.

And the former Birmingham City man feels that he needs to be playing more football in the top flight in order to work his way back into the England setup.

"I'm gutted I'm not going to the World Cup because you always want to be a part of major tournaments," Butland said.

"But I can't sit here and be frustrated and hold a grudge at the fact that if I was playing in the Premier League and playing well, then I could say, 'Yeah, I can make a statement'.

"That hasn't been the case this season. It's a target for next season and the coming tournaments. Not being a part of the World Cup this summer has only given me more motivation and drive to push on.

"I have got the benefit of having a rest and starting pre-season. When (Bosnia-Herzegovina and Stoke number one) Asmir Begovic is still away resting up from the World Cup, I have got to look to hit the ground running with Stoke and have a good pre-season.

"I want to be playing in the Premier League. I had a few games in January and I hope (Stoke boss) Mark Hughes is very pleased with what he has seen. If I was to get the chance to build on that, it would be great."