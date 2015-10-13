Butland fires warning to Hart

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has warned Joe Hart to expect plenty of pressure for the England number one spot.

The former Under-21s captain was handed a start for the 3-0 win over Lithuania on Monday as Hart was rested by head coach Roy Hodgson.

Butland has vowed to continue to fight for his place in Hodgson's first-team plans between now and the Euro 2016 finals next June.

"I've got to find that consistency, come into the squad and train well, and keep putting pressure on," he said to Sky Sports after the match.

"If that drives him [Hart] and makes him better then it's better for all of us. Ultimately I'd like to play as well.

"Time will tell. He's a fantastic goalkeeper but I'll keep trying to put pressure on."

Butland has praised the quality of the young players in England's set-up after Ross Barkley, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harry Kane all impressed in the victory in Vilnius.

"We're now getting to a stage when there are a lot more young English players in the Premier League, so add that to the experienced guys we have.

"When those guys are fit it's going to be a real tough competition for places, but ultimately that's what you want in a squad.

"You don't want people thinking they're just in it because of who they are. It's about performing well, and if everyone's fit, with the talent we have, we could do very well."