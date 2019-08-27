Butland on target in Stoke’s shoot-out success at Leeds

Stoke are through to the third round of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot-out win over Leeds at Elland Road.

Jack Butland was among Stoke’s scorers from the spot in their 5-4 shoot-out success, after the two sides had played out an enthralling 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

Stoke had led 2-0 at half-time but their Championship rivals forced penalties with a strong second-half showing.

The win, after Jack Harrison hit the post with Leeds’ final spot-kick, relieves some of the pressure on Potters’ manager Nathan Jones.

Despite Leeds’ dominance, City stunned the hosts with a two-goal salvo just before the break.

First, Stoke captain Danny Batth rose highest to nod in Sam Clucas’ corner, then Tyrese Campbell’s centre picked out Sam Vokes – whose scrambled finish looped in the air and trickled into the net.

Mateusz Bogusz brought a fine save out of Butland at the midway point in the second half before Butland dropped a clanger.

His attempted clearance hit Cameron Carter-Vickers and fell into the path of Eddie Nketiah, who beat Butland and tapped into the empty net.

The goalkeeper had to keep out a Helder Costa volley but he could not save the winger’s header, which forced spot-kicks.

In the shoot-out Butland stepped up to score City’s final kick, before Jack Harrison struck the post to send Stoke through.