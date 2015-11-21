Butragueno calls for Madrid unity after Clasico thrashing

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno says now is the time for "unity" after the 4-0 thrashing by Barcelona on Saturday.

Two goals from Luis Suarez and one each for Neymar and Andres Iniesta gave the Liga leaders an emphatic victory at the Santiago Bernabeu which moves them six points clear at the top of the table.

Madrid fans applauded Iniesta from the pitch, but directed whistles and waved white handkerchiefs at their own players and coach Rafael Benitez, but Butragueno says they must rally together following the defeat.

"It's a very bad night for us," he told Canal Plus. "Barcelona were better in the game and in their attacking precision. Of their first three chances, they've scored two goals and that set the tone of the game.

"If we had scored at 2-1 at the start of the second half, it could have changed the situation.

"They played very good football and we feel for our fans. It's a moment for unity.

"It's been a very sad night for all Madridistas. Such a bad result will make the fans show their disappointment."