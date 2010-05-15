Butt display improves World Cup chances

The 35-year-old received a surprise call-up this month after Rene Adler was injured.

"We are all calm and this calmness is what makes us successful at Bayern. We work as a team and we understand each other very well and that brings results," Butt told reporters without wanting to elaborate on his World Cup chances.

Initially thought to be Germany's third choice, Butt now looks to be challenging for the starting spot after winning the Bundesliga and German Cup double.

Bayern seek a treble next Saturday when they take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

"We will take our decision on the starting keeper after the Champions League final," said Germany coach Joachim Low.

"All three keepers have been very consistent this season," he told ZDF television from Germany's training camp in Italy.

Butt, who won the last of his three caps in June 2003, is competing against Werder's Tim Wiese and Schalke 04's Manuel Neuer.

The Bayern keeper made the best saves of the match on Saturday when he denied Claudio Pizarro at point-blank range and then palmed away Torsten Frings's rebound from 12 metres.

Wiese was blameless for the goals but still had to pick the ball out of his net four times.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook