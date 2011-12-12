Butt: Ferguson will find midfield formula

Ferguson has failed to settle on a central midfield pairing in 2011/12, with the Old Trafford supremo not selecting the same midfield duo for consecutive matches since the fourth game of the season.

Injuries to all three of Anderson, Tom Cleverley and Darren Fletcher have stemmed the flow in terms of a solid first-team setup at Old Trafford this season.

But Butt believes the right match will be found as the season progresses.

"I think it's difficult to pick the four starting across the midfield," Butt told the club's official website.

"In years gone by, everyone knew who the strongest four or five was. It's different now but we've still got some good players.

"I think Sir Alex will be looking to try and get a steady pairing in the centre. He's had injuries to Fletcher, Cleverley and Anderson so it's been difficult to get a regular line-up in midfield. It helps when you can get everyone on a roll and playing well together."

Butt also added that his former manager - who was believed to have attempted to sign Wesley Sneijder during the summer - will look to improve in all areas of the pitch during the January transfer window, not solely in the troubled midfield positions.

"Every team can improve, no matter who they are," he added. "Even Barcelona can improve so I'm sure Sir Alex will sign players, whether it be in midfield, defence or up front. He's always looking to enhance his squad."

