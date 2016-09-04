Caballero hails 'robot' Hart

Willy Caballero has offered a glowing endorsement of Joe Hart ahead of his Manchester City colleague's loan stint with Serie A side Torino.

England goalkeeper Hart, City's longest-serving player, was forced to seek pastures new after boss Pep Guardiola preferred Caballero in goal at the start of this season before bringing in Barcelona's Claudio Bravo.

Caballero has served as Hart's understudy for the past two seasons at City and believes Torino are getting a high-quality performer, while praising the 29-year-old's attitude once it became clear he did not feature in Guardiola's plans.

"Hart is an absolute professional, total and complete," Caballero told Tuttosport. "He has a dedication to his work that is uncommon - he's like a robot. He never holds back, not even for a second.

"This is a player who knows how to make his presence felt. He has a strong personality on the pitch and is a real leader.

"In recent weeks it became clear he wouldn't be in the City squad, yet he never stopped working to keep the team together, to be one of us.

"He's world-class and has everything it takes to do well in Serie A."

Caballero, 34, has started four of City's five competitive games this season, finishing on the winning side on each occasion but without a Premier League clean sheet to his name.