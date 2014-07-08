Caballero seals Man City switch from Malaga

He told the club's official website: "I am very happy, and really looking forward to the start of pre-season and performing well to help the team.

"This is a new challenge and a new league for me. I have been doing well in the previous years and my goal is to go on and hopefully perform at the same level for City.

"I know I am coming to a big club with a very good goalkeeper. City already have a great goalkeeper in Joe Hart, but I will try and compete for the no.1 spot. I will do my best in the training sessions."