Cabaye content with his role in France midfield

The trio are set to play a key role in France's FIFA World Cup campaign, which begins with a Group E match against Honduras next Sunday.

Cabaye, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Newcastle United in January, is aware he will be required to operate in a disciplined manner than his team-mates, but is more than happy with his role in the team alongside Pogba and Matuidi.

In an interview with FIFA.com, Cabaye said: "We get on well on the pitch. We're able to find each other easily, and our jobs are clearly defined.

"I have a more defensive role than the other two; I stay in front of the defence and cover for the full-backs when they go forward.

"Another task of mine is to remind one of my fellow midfielders to either remain alongside me or to support the attack. They both like to get forward, so it's the ideal arrangement.

"They finish off moves, score goals, get back quickly and regain possession. We communicate with each other brilliantly, and we're not afraid to keep the ball between the three of us, interchanging in tight spaces to start off an attack.

"I'm gradually adapting to a position that I've not played all that often at club level. I like being at the origin of our attacks and running hard to win the ball back.

"I enjoy the role, and Blaise, Paul and I continue to work together to improve and make things even more automatic between us."

Juventus midfielder Pogba is regarded as one of the leading young talents in Europe and Cabaye has great admiration for the 21-year-old.

"I'm not surprised by how he's been playing," added Cabaye. "He has incredible quality for one so young, and bags of self-confidence - sometimes mistaken for arrogance - which enables him to do some pretty remarkable things.

"He's also very good about being brought back on track when he wanders off the rails - in the eyes of his coach in Italy (Antonio Conte), that is.

"The fact that he's in Juventus' starting line-up proves that he's a high-quality player and that he deserves to be there."