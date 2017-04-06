Cabaye injury adds to Crystal Palace crisis ahead of Arsenal derby

Yohan Cabaye is set to miss Crystal Palace's Premier League match against Arsenal with a calf injury, leaving Sam Allardyce with an injury crisis for the crucial London derby.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder suffered the calf strain during Wednesday's 3-1 loss away to Southampton and had to come off at half time.

Palace could now be without up to 10 first-team players for Arsenal's crucial visit to Selhurst Park on Monday, which has implications at both ends of the table.

"Having got through most of March and into beginning of April when the team did not need to be changed, apart from tactically, we are now faced with a long list of injuries," Allardyce said at his pre-match media conference.

"Patrick van Aanholt, Scott Dann, James Tomkins, James McArthur, Fraizer Campbell and Cabaye picked up an injury last night. Then there's the long term injuries to Connor Wickham, Pape Souare and Loic Remy.

"Cabaye has a calf injury, we will see how that settles down, it shouldn't be too long, but with amount of games coming up, if they are only injured a week it is three games!

"Cabaye I would have thought is out of Arsenal and we are thin on the ground now. James McArthur may be back for Arsenal, but he's not played a huge amount since his back spasms.

"Joe Ledley is back after his wife has given birth, congratulations to them."

As well as the injuries mentioned by Allardyce, goalkeeper Steve Mandanda (knee) has also been out since November.

SA: Arsene's been an outstanding manager in this league for 20-odd years. Good win last night, will be tough for us. April 6, 2017

Palace's loss to Saints ended a four-match winning streak that had culminated in them securing a famous victory at Chelsea.

Allardyce's men are three points clear of the relegation zone with eight games to play, while Arsenal are back in the Champions League hunt after beating West Ham.

"It is not 'arguably' we have got the hardest run-in, we 'have' got the hardest run-in," said the former England boss, whose side also have to play the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and both Manchester clubs.

"We shouldn't have let that [Southampton result] happen. We couldn't find the passing movement we found at Chelsea or West Brom to exploit counters.

"Who can hold their nerve usually decides staying up. You are into single figure games, the bell starts ringing. Time to stand up.

"If we hadn't [won four games in a row], we would be dead and buried now. This is tough, particularly mentally. Pressure builds.

"We have proven on any given day we can beat anyone and that gives us confidence."