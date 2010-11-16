Cabaye keen on future Arsenal move

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was reportedly tracking the Frenchman last January, as he sought the ideal candidate to beef up the Gunners' physical prowess in midfield following the departures of Mathieu Flamini to AC Milan and Gilberto Silva to Panathinaikos.

Despite failing to see a deal materialise 11 months ago, the 24-year-old remains keen on a switch to Emirates Stadium, after confessing his "love" for the Gunners and their style of play.

"I have a small penchant for Arsenal. They're a team I like," Cabaye told French radio station RMC.

"They have developed a style of play I enjoy. In addition, there are French players and a French coach. It is true that, for me, Arsenal are the team I love in England."

Renowned as a box-to-box midfielder in his homeland, Cabaye was widely tipped to leave Les Dogues during the summer, with Bordeaux, Lyon and Marseille all linked with moves for the hard-man.

Cabaye will get a chance to impress English scouts again on Wednesday night, after being called up to Laurent Blanc's new-look France squad for the international friendly at Wembley.

After narrowly missing out on selection for France's ill-fated World Cup campaign in South Africa over the summer, the Lille maestro picked up his first international cap in the 2-1 defeat against Norway in August.

By James Martini