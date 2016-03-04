Caen 2 Monaco 2: Late Kouakou strike sends Caen third

Caen kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive by coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Monaco.

The hosts went into the game on the back of two consecutive victories, but Monaco took the lead 10 minutes into the second half when Thomas Lemar scored a goal that Lionel Messi would have been proud of.

Lemar’s dipping, curling free-kick crashed onto the post and bounced into the net from 25 yards, but Caen quickly bounced back when Julien Feret scored from the penalty spot after a handball in the box.

Caen’s determined performance was seemingly undone by a moment of brilliance from Monaco’s Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, who burst over the half-way line and played a one-two with Joao Moutinho before dancing into the box and sending over a cross that was bundled into the net by Caen defender Alaeddine Yahia.

But there was a final twist in the game and Caen substitute Christian Kouakou scored an acrobatic overhead kick that nutmegged Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic to move the northern club into third place in Ligue 1.